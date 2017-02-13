Specks has 32 points, Jackson St. beats Prairie View 78-69

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Yettra Specks, who finished with a career-high 32, made 10 points in the final minutes and Jackson State finished strong to beat Prairie View A&M 78-69 on Saturday night.

Specks, who hit six from distance, drilled a trey with 2:07 left to give Jackson State a 67-65 lead. He dropped another a minute later for a 70-65 advantage. The Tigers made eight free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Jackson State trailed 49-46 at the 12:32 mark but tied it at 49 when Paris Collins hit a 3 from the top of the key.

The Tigers had an 11-4 run to go ahead 62-57 with 4:35 left before Prairie View battled back to lead 65-64 with 2:30 remaining.

Specks made 12 of 14 from the free throw line. Janarious Middledton added 12 for Jackson State (10-15, 6-6 SWAC).

Tevin Bellinger led Prairie View (8-17, 5-6) with 21 points.

