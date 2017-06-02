SE Louisiana opens NCAAs with 12-6 win over Rice

Rice-logo (Photo: KHOU)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Taylor Schwaner, the Southland Conference player of the year, hit his 14th homer this season, doubled and scored three runs, and Southeastern Louisiana capitalized on seven Rice errors in a 12-6 victory Friday night in the NCAA tournament's Baton Rouge Regional.



The Lions (37-20) scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, when Rice (31-30) unraveled defensively. Three walks, a fielding error and wild pitch - all with two outs - helped Southeastern go up 7-3 in the fifth. The Owls made two throwing errors in the sixth.



Rice's Dayne Wunderlich had three hits, including a homer that made it 3-3 in the fifth.



Southeastern's Drew Avans had two hits, drove home three and made a diving catch in left.



Corey Gaconi (7-5) pitched 6 1/3 innings for the victory, while Rice starter Matt Canterino (5-5) took the loss.



Rice moves to an elimination game against Texas Southern (20-32) on Saturday, while Southeastern meets host LSU (43-17) in the winner's bracket.

