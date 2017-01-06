Sam Houston State QB Briscoe is FCS player of year

Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe won the Walter Payton Award on Friday night as the most outstanding player in FCS. (Photo: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe won the Walter Payton Award on Friday night as the most outstanding player in FCS and Northern Iowa defensive end Karter Schult received the Buck Buchanan Award as top defensive player.



Briscoe, a junior who transferred from UAB after it shut down its football program, passed for 4,602 yards and 57 touchdowns for the Bearkats (12-1). He beat out Eastern Washington teammates Gage Gubrud, a quarterback, and Cooper Kupp, a receiver. Kupp was trying to become a two-time winner of the Payton award after taking it last season.



Schult led FCS with 17 sacks. The other finalists were linebacker Dylan Cole of Missouri State and defensive P.J. Hall of Sam Houston State.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.