Sam Houston holds off Texas Tech 9-8, forces deciding game

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Clayton Harp drove in four runs, Taylor Beene had a pair of run-scoring groundouts and Sam Houston State held on to beat Texas Tech 9-8 on Sunday night, forcing a deciding game in the Lubbock Regional.



The teams will play for the regional title Monday after the Bearkats (43-21) won twice Sunday, starting with a 9-3 victory that eliminated Arizona. The Red Raiders (45-16), seeded fifth nationally, will host a super regional if they win.



Harp's two-run double gave the Bearkats a 9-4 lead in the eighth before Texas Tech answered with Josh Jung's two-run homer in the eighth and Brian Klein's two-run single in the ninth. But Sam Houston closer Nick Mikolajchak got Grant Little on a game-ending popup with the potential tying run at third base for his 12th save.



Bryce Johnson had a pair of RBI singles for the Bearkats. Jung and Klein each had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Raiders.



Sam Houston reliever Riley Cooper (3-3) gave up three hits and a run in 3 2/3 innings. Texas Tech starter Ryan Shetter (4-1) allowed five runs - three earned - in 3 1/3 innings.

