Report: Some Group of 5 schools considering starting their own playoff

As the old adage goes, if you can't beat them, join them. But what do you do if you could possibly beat them, and they just won't let you join them?

Apparently if you're an athletic director at a Group of Five school, you consider starting your own College Football Playoff.

Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier told ESPN.com that there's growing momentum among officials at Group of Five schools to start their own playoff just for the Group of Five.

