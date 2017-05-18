Report: Rakeem Boyd to transfer from Texas A&M

Texas A&M redshirt freshman running back Rakeem Boyd is transferring out of the program, according to a report from Taylor Hamm of 247Sports.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M redshirt freshman running back Rakeem Boyd is transferring out of the program, according to a report from Taylor Hamm of 247Sports.

Boyd is reportedly headed Independence Community College in Kansas. He was expected to contribute at A&M in the fall, but issues with academics cut his time in Aggieland short.

Boyd starred for Houston Stratford High School before signing with the Aggies.

Additionally, former A&M linebacker Richard Moore, who announced he was transferring earlier this month, has reportedly found a home at SMU, per Scout.com. Moore had 29 tackles and a sack in 2016, while missing 3 games due to injury.

