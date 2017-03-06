Prairie View upends Alcorn State 66-60 in SWAC finale

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Zachary Hamilton scored 23 points with the help of six 3-pointers and Tevin Bellinger added 17 and Prairie View upended Alcorn State 66-60 in a regular season finale for both teams on Saturday night.
The Panthers (13-19, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Association) are heading to the SWAC Tournament, which starts on March 7. Alcorn State (16-13, 13-5) is the No. 2 seed.
Hamilton and Troy Thompson combined for four 3-pointers early to help the Panthers to a 21-7 start. Hamilton sank two more from deep in the period and Prairie View was up 42-29 at the break.
Hamilton opened the second half with two more 3s to help stretch it to 50-33 with 17:45 to play. Prairie View went nearly five minutes without a bucket after that, but Shaquille Preston had back-to-back dunks to get the Panthers moving again and they led 58-45 with 6:12 left.
A.J. Mosby scored 19 points for the Braves.
