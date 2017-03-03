Prairie View A&M slips past Southern 70-64

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Tevin Bellinger scored 23 points with 8-for-16 shooting to lead Prairie View A&M to a 70-64 win over Southern on Thursday night.
Ja'Donta Blakely added 15 points and Zachary Hamilton had 10 for Prairie View A&M, which is in a three-way tie for the No. 4 seed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament with one game remaining in the regular season.
The Panthers (12-19, 9-8) erased a three-point halftime deficit with a 12-2 burst midway through the second half. The go-ahead run was capped with Shaquille Preston's layup to make it 57-48 with 9:03 to go.
Southern's LaQuentin Collins cut the gap to 62-60 with just over four minutes left but Bellinger nailed a 3-pointer at the other end to stretch the advantage back to five and the Panthers protected it down the stretch.
Jared Sam and Shawn Prudhomme paced Southern (14-16, 10-7) with 15 points apiece. Tre'lun Banks finished with 10.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs