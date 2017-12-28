KHOU
Close

PHOTOS: Cheerleaders, bands & fans at Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

KHOU 12:25 PM. CST December 28, 2017

The Texas Longhorns faced the Missouri Tigers in a Big 12-SEC match-up in the 2017 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium Wednesday night.

The Longhorns took home the victory with a 33-16 win over the Tigers.

KHOU.com was there on the sidelines capturing the pageantry of Wednesday night's bowl game.

Photos: Texas Longhorns Cheer & Pom Squads at Texas Bowl

 

Need a lift? @utexasspirit getting warmed up!

A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on

Photos: Missouri Cheerleading Squad & the Golden Girls

 

@mizzou_cheer doing flips for their team!

A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on

 

@mizgoldengirls bring spirit to Texas Bowl sidelines!

A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11) on

Photos: UT, Mizzou marching bands at the Texas Bowl

Photos: UT, Mizzou fans invade NRG Stadium for Texas Bowl

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories