PHOTOS: Cheerleaders, bands & fans at Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

The Texas Longhorns faced the Missouri Tigers in a Big 12-SEC match-up in the 2017 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium Wednesday night.

The Longhorns took home the victory with a 33-16 win over the Tigers.

KHOU.com was there on the sidelines capturing the pageantry of Wednesday night's bowl game.

Photos: Texas Longhorns Cheer & Pom Squads at Texas Bowl

Photos: Missouri Cheerleading Squad & the Golden Girls

Photos: UT, Mizzou marching bands at the Texas Bowl

Photos: UT, Mizzou fans invade NRG Stadium for Texas Bowl

