PHOTOS: Cheerleaders, bands & fans at Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

The Texas Longhorns faced the Missouri Tigers in a Big 12-SEC match-up in the 2017 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium Wednesday night.
The Longhorns took home the victory with a 33-16 win over the Tigers.
KHOU.com was there on the sidelines capturing the pageantry of Wednesday night's bowl game.
Photos: Texas Longhorns Cheer & Pom Squads at Texas Bowl
Photos: Missouri Cheerleading Squad & the Golden Girls
Photos: UT, Mizzou marching bands at the Texas Bowl
Photos: UT, Mizzou fans invade NRG Stadium for Texas Bowl
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs