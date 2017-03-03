No. 18 Cincinnati gets 26th straight win, 65-47 over UH

Mar 2, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Houston Cougars guard Rob Gray Jr. (32) drives to the basket against guard Troy Caupain (left) and forward Kyle Washington (24) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats won 65-47. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) - Gary Clark had 14 points and seven rebounds in Cincinnati's balanced attack, and the 18th-ranked Bearcats rolled to their 26th straight win at home, 65-47 over Houston on Thursday night.

Cincinnati (26-4, 15-2 American Athletic) wrapped up its fourth undefeated season at Fifth Third Arena, which opened in 1989. The Bearcats' home winning streak is the second-longest at the arena. They won 41 in a row from 1997-2000.

Houston (20-9, 11-6) came in with the second-best offense in the league but came away with its lowest point total of the season. Rob Gray led with 17 points.

Damyean Dotson made a 3-pointer in the closing minutes, giving him the Houston record of 29 consecutive games with a 3. He moved one ahead of Robert McKiver's mark from 2007-08.

The Bearcats took control by closing the first half with a 20-4 run for a 37-20 lead, Houston's lowest-scoring half of the season.

