Michael Young has fond memories of Hofheinz

Houston Cougar fans said good-bye to Hofheinz Pavilion on Sunday and while they will miss it, the players are the ones that have the best memories of the historic building. Former UH star Michael Young sat down with KHOU 11 Sports reporter Daniel Gotera t

KHOU 1:40 PM. CST March 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories