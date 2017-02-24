Legislator files resolution seeking Baylor investigation by Texas Rangers

Baylor has been mired in scandal after revealing systemic failings to address sexual violence that led to the firings and resignations of top officials. (Photo: Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports)

A Texas legislator filed a resolution on Friday calling upon Governor Greg Abbott to direct the Texas Rangers to investigate Baylor University’s administration and police department following the school’s sexual assault scandal.

Rep. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) filed HR 664 in the Texas House of Representatives urging Abbott to have the Rangers investigate “the obstruction of justice surrounding the sexual assault of young female students at Baylor University.”

The resolution notes Baylor’s admission failed to investigate allegations of sexual violence.

“The level of cover-up that has been both reported and also admitted at this point is appalling,” the resolution states.

The Baptist university has been mired in scandal after revealing systemic failings to address sexual violence that led to the firings and resignations of top officials.

Gutierrez plans to hold a press conference Monday to discuss the resolution.

Baylor’s spokesman and a private PR firm it has hired did not immediately return an email from USA TODAY Sports seeking comment on the resolution.

In May, the Baylor board of regents released a “findings of fact” summary of an investigation by Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton that said Baylor failed to comply with Title IX in its response to reports of sexual violence, even going so far as to discourage reporting in some cases.

As a result, football coach Art Briles was fired. President Ken Starr was demoted and athletic director Ian McCaw was put on probation. Both resigned.

Pepper Hamilton made 105 recommendations designed to address the school’s Title IX policy, its support services, training and education, athletic department and culture, among others.

While Baylor has generally resisted loud and repeated calls for more transparency — most notably from a group of alumni and donors called Baylor Leadership Reform — it has released select pieces of information in the months since the release of the Pepper Hamilton summary.

Regents told the Wall Street Journal that 17 women reported sexual or domestic assaults by 19 football players, including four alleged gang rapes, since 2011.

Separately, a Title IX lawsuit filed against the school last month alleges 52 acts of rape, including five gang rapes, by at least 31 different football players from 2011-14.

In November, Baylor revealed that the general counsel’s office is reviewing approximately 125 reports of sexual assault or harassment from 2011 to 2015.

The resolution notes an admission from the university charged with overseeing the Baylor police that the department concealed files.

“Baylor University has resisted all efforts to provide the public with information which would reveal the conduct of senior administrator, and instead attempted to put the blame entirely on football coaches,” the resolution states. “Baylor’s Police Department operated under authority of Texas statutes, yet Baylor University has successfully claimed it is not subject to the same Freedom of Information requests that apply to local police departments. Although Baylor coaches certainly deserve blame, they are not solely responsible for the over 125+ female students that were wrongfully treated.”

Already, Baylor is one of 227 schools under federal investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for potential Title IX violations related to its handling of sexual violence.

