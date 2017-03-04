Alabama LB Reuben Foster sent home from NFL scouting combine

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, Mark J. Rebilas)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that linebacker Reuben Foster, a potential top-10 pick, has been sent home from the NFL scouting combine.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL wasn't commenting on the situation. ESPN first reported Foster's departure, which it said followed a heated argument with a hospital worker.

Foster is widely considered the best inside linebacker coming out of college. During the 2016 season, Foster was the Butkus Award winner (presented to the top linebacker in college football), a first-team All-SEC selection and earned game MVP honors in Alabama's 54-16 win over Florida in the SEC Championship.

The latest USA TODAY Sports mock draft had projected Foster to be picked by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 11 overall selection.

He had surgery on his right rotator cuff after completing his senior season. That operation was to have kept him out of on-field drills at the combine.

Linebackers arrived Thursday and had initial hospital exams and X-rays. Their itinerary Friday included full physical exams. They'll meet the media and do their bench press Saturday with on-field drills Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.