Myers' power, pitching, helps Rice past SE Louisiana, 9-5

Rice-logo (Photo: KHOU)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Dane Myers had a homer, a double and also pitched nearly four innings of relief to help Rice stave off elimination with a 9-5 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the NCAA tournament's Baton Rouge Regional on Sunday.



Myers' three-run homer highlighted a five-run third inning for Rice (33-30) against Lions starter Carlisle Koestler (4-5), who took the loss.



Myers, who began the game at third base, finished with four runs batted in. He gave up just one run and struck out two during his 3 2/3 innings on the mound for his first save. Starter Kendal Jefferies (3-1) pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win.



Southeastern's Taylor Schwaner hit his 16th homer this season and third of the regional, briefly pulling the Lions (37-22) as close as 5-3 in the fourth. Schwaner narrowly missed a second homer with a double off the wall.



The Owls advanced to face host LSU in the regional final on Sunday night.

© 2017 Associated Press