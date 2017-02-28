Motley 23 points for No. 11 Baylor to beat No. 10 WVU 71-62

WACO, Texas (AP) - Johnathan Motley scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime and 11th-ranked Baylor won its home finale 71-62 over 10th-ranked West Virginia on Monday night.
The Bears (24-6, 11-6 Big 12) avenged a 21-point loss at West Virginia on Jan. 10, which came after Baylor had won its first 15 games and reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history.
Jo Lual-Acuil added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, which ended the game with a 30-13 run over the final 9 minutes. Al Freeman had 12 with a pair of 3-pointers in the closing stretch.
Jevon Carter had 18 points and nine rebounds for West Virginia (23-7, 11-6).
The Mountaineers led 49-41 when Carter made a jumper with 9:04 left, and didn't score again until Carter's nifty basket 3 minutes later when he drove, stopped, twisted and then scored with a short jumper. That put them ahead for the last time.
