Missouri State freshman RB shot dead: 'He took his last breath in my arms'

Richard Nelson (Photo: Missouri State University)

Richard Nelson is being mourned both on the Missouri State campus and in his hometown of Las Vegas, after the 18-year-old was shot and killed while trying to protect his older sister on Saturday night.

Nelson was a freshman on the football team at Missouri State. News of his death sent shockwaves through the program as word spread on Sunday.

Nelson was shot multiple times in what investigators believe was an argument that escalated on the street. Investigators told KSNV on Sunday they do not believe the incident is gang-related. Nelson was at home for holiday break.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. local time in the southeast Las Vegas Valley . Nelson was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he died.

Roxanne Bruce, Nelson's mother, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Nelson was trying to defend his older sister, who was involved in a fight with several people outside the family home. Bruce said Nelson pulled one person off of his sister, and that person shot him multiple times.

"My son died in my arms,” she told the Review-Journal. “He took his last breath in my arms.”

Bruce said hospital officials told her Nelson was shot three times in the back and once in the chest.

Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath told the Review-Journal the suspect in the shooting is known to the family, and Metro is urging the suspect and his mother to turn themselves in.

“The mother of the suspect was present during the crime and if she doesn’t come forward, we will find them and make sure they face justice for what happened,” he told the newspaper.

Missouri State Director of Athletics Kyle Moats became emotional when talking about Nelson and the tragedy in a telephone interview.

"It's tough," he said. "A kid doesn’t get to fulfill his dreams in life. The football thing is a very small piece of it. Anytime a life is taken, we take for granted some of the things we have and the liberties we have."

Moats said there already are plans in place to provide counseling for team members and coaches.

"I feel awful for our guys, because he’s a friend," Moats said. "It’s tough. There’s not a play chart for this one. You have to do the best you can, and we're going to do everything we can to support our guys. Everyone will react differently.

"I feel for the family. To lose a son is something I can’t comprehend."

Nelson’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs.

A former teammate of Nelson’s at Chaparral High School tweeted on Sunday that Nelson “died a hero. He was protecting his sister from 3 men jumping her. He is loved and has a huge heart.”

Bears coach Dave Steckel expressed his feelings in a release sent out by Missouri State.

"Our Missouri State football family is in shock and mourning at the loss of one of our family members," Steckel said in the statement. "Richard is like a son and a brother. It is a tragedy that he lost his life defending what is right.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in Las Vegas, and we know he is in a good place with God. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of our football family at this time as we begin the healing process.”

Nelson moved to Las Vegas from Raymore, outside of Kansas City, when he was in seventh grade, to live with his paternal grandmother, as his mother battled substance abuse issues.

Bruce said Nelson helped her beat her addictions.

"My son was my rock,” Bruce told the Review-Journal. “He’s my baby and no one can ever take that away from me.”

Bruce said her son was an academic success, never got into trouble and was planning to major in occupational therapy.

“He was a straight-A student," she said. "It’s a tragedy when bad things happen to good people.”

Nelson was a second-team all-state player at Chaparral High School, and also had standout careers in basketball and track. He won two state titles in track. As a senior at Chaparral, he was honored with the Courage Award by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He redshirted as a freshman at Missouri State.

Dylan Cole, who graduated last month after a decorated career at Missouri State, and junior receiver Deion Holliman were among those who took to Twitter to express the pain they are feeling.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)