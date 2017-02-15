McNeace's double-double helps Sooners beat Longhorns 70-66

Feb 14, 2017; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Dante Buford (21) drives to the basket against Texas Longhorns forward Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark D. Smith, Mark D. Smith)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Jamuni McNeace scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Oklahoma beat Texas 70-66 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

It was McNeace's first career double-double.

In a battle between the bottom two teams in the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma (9-16, 3-10 Big 12) avenged an earlier loss to Texas (10-16, 4-9), in which the Sooners blew a five-point lead in the final 19 seconds and lost 84-83.

This time, Texas led by as many as eight points in the second half before the Sooners rallied. Jordan Shepherd - scoreless to that point - hit a 3-pointer with 4:28 left to put Oklahoma ahead 58-56, then added another 3 during a 10-1 run that put the Sooners up 65-57 with two minutes remaining.

Shepherd's free throw with 10.4 seconds left stretched the lead to 70-66. Rashard Odomes blocked a layup attempt by Jarrett Allen at the other end to seal the win.



