Mack Brown, Frank Beamer headline College Football Hall of Fame class

Dec 30, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown reacts during the post game press conference after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Alamo Dome. Oregon defeated Texas 30-7. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Soobum Im, Soobum Im)

ATLANTA (AP) — Coaches Frank Beamer and Mack Brown have been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame, part of a class of 13 that includes former players Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson.

Beamer built Virginia Tech football into a national power, taking over the program in 1987 and leading the Hokies to a BCS championship game in 1999. His 280 victories rank sixth in FBS history.

Brown won 244 games in a 30-year head coaching career at four schools that featured 16 seasons and a national championship at Texas.

The rest of the class includes Trevor Cobb of Rice; Kerry Collins of Penn State; Dave Dickenson of Montana; Dana Howard of Illinois; Paul Palmer of Temple; Matt Stinchcomb of Georgia; Aaron Taylor of Nebraska; Matt Tjeerdsma, who coached Austin College and Northwest Missouri State; and Michigan's Charles Woodson, whose selection was announced Sunday.

© 2018 Associated Press