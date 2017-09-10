Longhorns shut out San Jose State Spartans, 56-0

Tyler Nevens #23 of the San Jose State Spartans is tackled by Malik Jefferson #46 and DeShon Elliott #4 of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Tim Warner, 2017 Getty Images)

After a rough start to the season, the University of Texas Longhorns defeated the San Jose State Spartans in their first shutout victory in three years.

The Longhorns played the Spartans at DKR Stadium in Austin Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Texas announced that quarterback Shane Buechele was ruled out with a shoulder injury. True freshman Sam Ehlinger played in his place, making his first career start, with Jerrod Heard as backup quarterback.

Heard, a wide receiver and former starting quarterback, carried a 9-yard touchdown to put Texas on the board in the first quarter.

Chris Warren III kicked off the second quarter with a 41-yard touchdown, bringing the Longhorns to a 14-point lead. Heard found the end zone for a second time with only 16 seconds left in the half, taking the team into halftime with a 21-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Kyle Porter got his first career touchdown.

For a second straight game, defensive back Holton Hill accounted for a pick-6 when he intercepted Montel Harris' pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.

Warren got his second touchdown in the fourth quarter, bringing the Longhorns lead to 42-0.

Ehlinger's first pass completion was to Armanti Foreman for a 1-yard touchdown.

Toneil Carter rushed four yards for a touchdown, taking the Longhorns to a 56-point lead.

Warren ran for a total of 166 yards with two touchdowns.

Ehlinger passed for 222 yards. Heard rotated with Ehlinger several times and scored on runs of 9 and 3 yards.

The victory was an important turnaround for the Longhorns after losing coach Tom Herman's debut at home against Maryland last weekend.

After the game, Herman said the win was "what it's supposed to look like." He said the offensive line is "above average" and should be able to run the ball.

Herman said Ehlinger played well and was "very poised in the pocket" with no sacks. He also applauded the performance of the defensive line, who he told to "play with your hair on fire," which he said they did.

The game was Texas' first shutout victory since Kansas in 2014 and first shutout at home since 2012.

The Longhorns will return to the field Saturday, Sept. 16, in Los Angeles against the USC Trojans.

© 2017 KVUE-TV