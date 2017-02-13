Lofton has 23, TSU holds off Grambling 77-70

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - Zach Lofton scored 23 points and Texas Southern held off Grambling 77-70 on Saturday for its fourth straight win.
Marvin Jones added 15 points and Kevin Scott had 14 for Texas Southern (14-10, 10-1 Southwest Athletic Conference), which made 22 of 27 free throws in the second half and outscored Grambling by 15 at the line.
Texas Southern was up 13 after a Jones dunk with 2:44 to play. Grambling got back within five four times in the final minute but Texas Southern's Kevin Scott had a layup and Demontrae Jefferson, Jalan McCloud and Stephan Bennett each made a pair of free throws to protect the lead.
Avery Ugba had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Grambling (10-15, 5-7), which made 29 of 61 from the field and 11 of 14 from the line but went 1 of 12 from behind the arc to lose its third straight.
