LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day

Dec 24, 2017; Honolulu, HI, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Major Applewhite is seen before the start of 2017 Hawaii Bowl against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Aloha Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Marco Garcia, Marco Garcia)

National Signing Day is here!

Area high school football prospects are set to sign with the school of their choice. This is the second chance for athletes to sign their letter of intent after an Early Signing Period was held in December.

Know an athlete announcing their decision Wednesday? Snap a pic or video and send it to photos@khou.com.

Houston Cougars

Signed on Jan. 17 and already on the #HTownTakeover campus, @ClaytonTune7 is the 22nd player to sign in #RedOps18! pic.twitter.com/gY72AQ1HDE — #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 7, 2018

The 21st member of the #HTownTakeover to sign on Dec. 20, Zamar Kirven comes to H-Town from Mart, Texas! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/MPhYzsw4FJ — #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 7, 2018

The 20th member of the #HTownTakeover to sign on Dec. 20, @Thatguy_Zaire led his team to an undefeated regular season as a senior! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/cdaDVBf9Rk — #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 7, 2018

The 2nd from the boot to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20, and already on campus, defensive lineman @TahjB15! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/Zz7oWzRX94 — #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018

Another hometown product to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20, Donavan Mutin was a District MVP & Academic All-State! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/eY4g5kVrnF — #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018

The first to commit, the first to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20, a running back from DeSoto - @kw6god pic.twitter.com/KvaWj75zG3 — #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018

Rice Owls

After leading Prestonwood Christian to a state title last fall, @wiley_8 is now headed to Houston to join the Owls. @NissanUSA #NSD2018 pic.twitter.com/iM8zpFck0b — Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018

Latest NLI to arrive is from Cedar Hill's @kebreyun who is now a proud Rice Owl. @NissanUSA #NSD2018 pic.twitter.com/UxUvEoN0Cs — Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018

The Owls add a graduate transfer QB to their #NSD2018 class... Welcome to Rice @doubles_3! @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/sDXIer3TqS — Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018

Signing Day 2018 is off to a huge start with the addition of Derek Ferraro from New Rochelle, NY. @NissanUSA #NSD2018 pic.twitter.com/CeQ4xnrw7u — Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018

Texas Southern Tigers

Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/tJznv2gwta — Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) February 7, 2018

Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/76XhI5uWg6 — Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) February 7, 2018

Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/K4nFGZ58wI — Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) February 7, 2018

Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/jtj5Kajdul — Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) December 20, 2017

Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/avn9vtleAB — Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) December 20, 2017

Houston Baptist Huskies

Texas A&M Aggies

From the Sooner State to the Lonestar State, Sternberger signs with the Aggies!



Welcome to Aggieland, @_Jstern!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/cnjvCipkjK — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2017

Texas Longhorns

It's official, Anthony Cook is staying in the great state of Texas. Welcome to the Longhorns Family, Anthony. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/U14jUeZEWQ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017

Monster up front. Mikey Grandy is now a member of the Texas Longhorns. Welcome to the family, Mikey. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/3uohWnqBUh — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017

Texas Tech Red Raiders

🚨📝| OFFICIAL



We're excited to have this guy in the backfield! Ta'Zhawn Henry, out of Houston, is our newest member of #GunsBlazin18!



➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/HJ9qXD47hR

— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018

🚨📝 | OFFICIAL



The first #GunsBlazin18 NLI of the day is in! Welcome Xavier Benson, a linebacker from Texarkana, TX, to the Red Raider family!



➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/yDGSo91EnR — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018

Wrapping up the early signee recap is Weston Wright, an OL from New Braunfels, TX!



➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/NvQcMN6Rvz — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018

Ready for this guy to be in the trenches.



Demarcus Marshall, an OL from Grand Prairie, TX!



➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/MmIr6C5LCt — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018

Give another round of love to Erik Ezukanma, a WR from Fort Worth!



➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/E6Rb0YhR1z — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018

Next up in the early signee recap is Troy Bradshaw, an OL from Mineral Wells, TX!



➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/qh0VHsaeRm — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018

TCU Horned Frogs

SMU Mustangs

UTSA Roadrunners

Texas State Bobcats

North Texas Mean Green

UTEP Miners

