LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day

National Signing Day is here!
Area high school football prospects are set to sign with the school of their choice. This is the second chance for athletes to sign their letter of intent after an Early Signing Period was held in December.
Know an athlete announcing their decision Wednesday? Snap a pic or video and send it to photos@khou.com.
Houston Cougars
Official on Jan. 19, @OwensDarrion is already on campus after transferring from Miami. #HTownTakeover #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/iGU00pfKTa— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 7, 2018
Signed on Jan. 17 and already on the #HTownTakeover campus, @ClaytonTune7 is the 22nd player to sign in #RedOps18! pic.twitter.com/gY72AQ1HDE— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 7, 2018
The 21st member of the #HTownTakeover to sign on Dec. 20, Zamar Kirven comes to H-Town from Mart, Texas! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/MPhYzsw4FJ— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 7, 2018
The 20th member of the #HTownTakeover to sign on Dec. 20, @Thatguy_Zaire led his team to an undefeated regular season as a senior! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/cdaDVBf9Rk— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 7, 2018
Big man already on campus, @ARealBoWorld was the 19th to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20. #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/nnfMQTtsMB— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
Explosive from League City, @KingSawyer80 was the 19th to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/QjVOWLe7GA— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
Another #RedOps18 member already on campus, @GlesonSprewell was the 17th to sign on Dec. 20! #HTownTakeover pic.twitter.com/8AsIixoOEo— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
Already on campus and the 2nd from Belton, Texas to sign on Dec. 20, @Vaughn_Era! #HTownTakeover #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/anrem1yWrJ— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
Another hometown product who stayed home on Dec. 20, tight end @__spence___! #HTownTakeover #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/ogNYEHLgFS— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
Already on campus, @Ju_williams11 was the 14th to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/EP38EtQeOf— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
An #HTownTakeover legacy, @MaxwellBanes followed in his father's footsteps and stayed home in H-Town on Dec. 20! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/KTmUSr7AqF— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
The 12th to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20, @DkHimself_ followed @G_Ward1, @tbowser23, @BraylonJones_52 & @BrysonSmith_17 from the Tyler, Texas pipeline. pic.twitter.com/OHFYEnyCV0— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
One of two from Belton, Texas to join the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20, @loganhall_ was the 11th to sign! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/BhIW8WY7RR— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
Muscle up front as @bruh_its_jackIV officially joined the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/81At15gnZ8— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
The 2nd from the boot to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20, and already on campus, defensive lineman @TahjB15! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/Zz7oWzRX94— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
The 8th to sign on Dec. 20 and another hometown product for the #HTownTakeover, @kam_legendary stayed home! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/RRr4gYLb75— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
Another hometown product, @WillieNextUp was the 7th member of #RedOps18 to sign on Dec. 20. pic.twitter.com/l5x0uaaLkc— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
From Central Texas to the #HTownTakeover, @PHENIX_3 was the 6th to sign on Dec. 20! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/1NQil5Ge2A— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
From the boot to H-Town, @Trahan85 was the 5th to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/PuLhSJG6cY— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
The 4th to sign on Dec. 20 and another #HTownTakeover member staying home, wide receiver @flvzzy! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/D8tvxApC7f— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
Another hometown product to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20, Donavan Mutin was a District MVP & Academic All-State! #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/eY4g5kVrnF— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
He stayed home on Dec. 20, a wide receiver from H-Town with over 2,000 career receiving yards - @jmojakori #HTownTakeover #RedOps18 pic.twitter.com/puGEcQbvV7— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
The first to commit, the first to sign with the #HTownTakeover on Dec. 20, a running back from DeSoto - @kw6god pic.twitter.com/KvaWj75zG3— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) February 6, 2018
Rice Owls
After leading Prestonwood Christian to a state title last fall, @wiley_8 is now headed to Houston to join the Owls. @NissanUSA #NSD2018 pic.twitter.com/iM8zpFck0b— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018
Latest NLI to arrive is from Cedar Hill's @kebreyun who is now a proud Rice Owl. @NissanUSA #NSD2018 pic.twitter.com/UxUvEoN0Cs— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018
The Owls add a graduate transfer QB to their #NSD2018 class... Welcome to Rice @doubles_3! @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/sDXIer3TqS— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018
Owls add @JakeSyptak from The Woodlands to the #NSD2018 class @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/aHkrYDeUcg— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018
Rice welcomes @swaavyju to @mbloom11 first recruiting class. @NissanUSA #NSD2018 pic.twitter.com/KJx07YCtDH— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018
Owls fans, welcome @robertfrenchh18 to the Rice Football family! @NissanUSA #NSD2018 pic.twitter.com/iFuG6tepMO— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018
Signing Day 2018 is off to a huge start with the addition of Derek Ferraro from New Rochelle, NY. @NissanUSA #NSD2018 pic.twitter.com/CeQ4xnrw7u— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) February 7, 2018
Texas Southern Tigers
Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/tJznv2gwta— Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) February 7, 2018
Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/76XhI5uWg6— Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) February 7, 2018
Welcome to the Tiger Family! #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/T47si1fwHR— Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) February 7, 2018
Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/K4nFGZ58wI— Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) February 7, 2018
Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/jtj5Kajdul— Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to the Tiger Family #TSUnami18 pic.twitter.com/avn9vtleAB— Texas Southern FB (@TSUFootball) December 20, 2017
Houston Baptist Huskies
Coming soon...
Texas A&M Aggies
Welcome to Aggieland, @denericprince!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2018
⭐⭐⭐
🏈 Running Back
📍 Manvel, Texas#NSD18 #12thMan pic.twitter.com/tlSZfxUGpX
Welcome to Aggieland, @tyreewilson77!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 7, 2018
⭐⭐⭐
🏈 Defensive End
📍 New London, Texas#NSD18 #12thMan pic.twitter.com/IXurzrYEyp
Canada ➡️ Arizona ➡️College Station— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 23, 2017
Welcome to Aggieland, @MohamedDiallo99!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/3ISYY02rCr
The big man makes it official!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 21, 2017
Welcome to Aggieland, @King_Barton101!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/OVer8AhZzk
From Yoakum, TX to the @sec— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to Aggieland, @Jo_moore2!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/3IAa1eGlgU
Friendswood ➡️ College Station— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to Aggieland, @Chappyboy21!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/72aXvm5JOR
Maroon & White from day one!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to Aggieland, @maxwright2k18!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/n4RqL6YJ63
Putting Dickinson, Texas on the map!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to Aggieland, @deuceisloose_2!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/ghyrkPDcog
From the Sooner State to the Lonestar State, Sternberger signs with the Aggies!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to Aggieland, @_Jstern!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/cnjvCipkjK
The tradition continues!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to Aggieland, @Luke7463!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/cMwuOLtNVb
The kicker from Katy!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to Aggieland, @small_seth!#12thMan #SigningDay2018 pic.twitter.com/DaCXVJTU5P
Starting the day off right, welcome to Aggieland to @cole_blanton! #12thMan pic.twitter.com/tEpbMkJJS2— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 20, 2017
Texas Longhorns
Welcome to Texas, Joshua Moore! #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/caWVY8bnnp— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
Welcome to the family Keondre Coburn! #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/DP8v91jSND— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
Another beast up front. Welcome Moro Ojomo! #RevolUTion18 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KvoeEH9Z5C— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2018
It's official, Anthony Cook is staying in the great state of Texas. Welcome to the Longhorns Family, Anthony. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/U14jUeZEWQ— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017
Monster up front. Mikey Grandy is now a member of the Texas Longhorns. Welcome to the family, Mikey. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/3uohWnqBUh— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017
The newest member of the Longhorns Family, Ayodele Adeoye. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ZvCosh10z8— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2017
Proud to welcome Byron Hobbs to ATX! #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/l2vDTpArxk— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Jalen Green is now a Texas Longhorn. Welcome to the family, Jalen. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KfVipLeDsD— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Gunslinger out of California. Welcome to Texas, Cameron Rising. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/aiSvXDD20b— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Beast in the trenches. Welcome to Texas, Junior Angilau. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/B63CGEdBSZ— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
5-star DB from Angleton, TX, BJ Foster. Welcome to Texas! #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ooyIgPhGuw— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Hard-hitter out of Arp, TX, DeMarvion Overshown. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/9hedmAHuL2— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
At DB from San Antonio, Caden Sterns. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/sAqvO6AmU7— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Time to fly. Brennan Eagles has signed with Texas. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/fQ1M9Z2hUv— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Big man up front, Rafiti Ghirmai. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/hAvQV917yb— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
From Australia to Texas, Ryan Bujcevski. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/FAc9WP3k6L— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
The next name in, TE Malcolm Epps. Welcome to Texas, Malcolm. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/RK4yjmf958— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
The Revolution grows. Welcome to Texas, Cameron Dicker. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/gHgAiaj03r— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to Austin, TX, Casey Thompson. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/bLTJfyRkFr— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to Texas Al'Vonte Woodard. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/bULF71Fuq2— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
The newest member of the Texas Family, D'Shawn Jamison. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/NWvC4TrMl6— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Welcome to the 40 Acres Reese Moore. #RevolUTion18 #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/IdxtODGc8W— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 20, 2017
Texas Tech Red Raiders
🚨📝 | OFFICIAL— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
Another new addition to the #806D! Welcome Patrick Curley, a linebacker from Wagoner, OK!
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/64dJNdwLkZ
🚨📝 | OFFICIAL— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
Our newest member of the #806D is John Scott III, a DL from Hitchcock, TX!
➡️fto44pKphPhttps://t.co/ #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/prldUeTD9R
🚨📝| OFFICIAL
We're excited to have this guy in the backfield! Ta'Zhawn Henry, out of Houston, is our newest member of #GunsBlazin18!
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/HJ9qXD47hR
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
🚨📝 | OFFICIAL— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
The first #GunsBlazin18 NLI of the day is in! Welcome Xavier Benson, a linebacker from Texarkana, TX, to the Red Raider family!
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/yDGSo91EnR
Wrapping up the early signee recap is Weston Wright, an OL from New Braunfels, TX!— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/NvQcMN6Rvz
Give another Red Raider welcome to Hakeem White, an OL from Waco!— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/3xkw9mMrIF
More size on the outside.— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
Myller Royals, a WR from Abilene, TX!
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/Ruq6TkUbzF
Ready for this guy to be in the trenches.— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
Demarcus Marshall, an OL from Grand Prairie, TX!
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/MmIr6C5LCt
Ready to roll up front for the #806D.— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
Jaylon Hutchings, a DL from Forney, TX!
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/sePBB78u6V
Yup, he's fast.— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
Sterling Galban, a WR from Burnet, TX!
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/rHOLpZwy2k
Give another Red Raider welcome to Corey Fulcher, a WR from Dallas!— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/UoGMY9J48P
Another hoss up front.— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
Clayton Franks, an OL from Mansfield, TX!
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/tBFwWvjhcp
Give another round of love to Erik Ezukanma, a WR from Fort Worth!— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/E6Rb0YhR1z
Speed, and more speed. 🏃♂️💨— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
KeSean Carter, a WR from The Woodlands, TX!
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/PxUb7v3sWm
Next up in the early signee recap is Troy Bradshaw, an OL from Mineral Wells, TX!— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/qh0VHsaeRm
Give another welcome to early enrollee Alan Bowman, a QB from Grapevine, Texas!— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 7, 2018
➡️ https://t.co/fto44pKphP #WreckEm #GunsBlazin18 pic.twitter.com/MefO76p1ae
TCU Horned Frogs
7:43 AM | 12.20.17#HTown’s @_UniquelyGifted signed and enrolled early! #CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/Y87lXyihqz— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) February 7, 2018
7:36 AM | 12.20.17@OchaunDevon is another monster in the #FrogTrenches! #CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/RZf2w0SrUr— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) February 7, 2018
7:26 AM | 12.20.17@Esteban_avila27 made the #SGP ➡️ #TCU decision! #CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/NQPeB1jJFK— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) February 7, 2018
From The ‘Sip to The Carter! Congrats, @_xTrill_!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/374wcY5rJY— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
#HTown, stand up! @BrysonJackson1 is a Frog!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/wKg7Djgsio— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
#BootUp! Congrats to @Cee_Jayy03 on joining the #FrogFam!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/N71WWmkbVG— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
Another #DFW product inks with the Frogs. Congrats, @chasevw1!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/t26cOztyK6— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
The big man @iburn66 is a Frog!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/XXxtOA75Nw— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
Humble and hungry! Welcome to the #FrogFam, @TevailanceHunt9!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/gN7HYqndDP— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
The legacy continues! It’s #SGP ➡️ #TCU for @atanzav too!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/hQUzrIaSA1— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
Let’s get it! Congrats to @iamprowells on signing with the Frogs!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/Jn6JqibF01— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
The NLI is in for Washington’s @BenjaminRWilson!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/cQc9okWjBp— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
It’s official! S/O to @NJCAA All-American @Antwonmckinney6 for inking with the Frogs!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/2YxjIYY3E4— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
Get up! @Johnjr_9 is officially a Frog!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/aieLGMi1Ug— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
It's go time! @TheReal_Tre44 is a Frog!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/BC8KGD3kI9— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
It’s #bEASTtexas ➡️ #FunkyTown for @Kristopher_Dike!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/U1rOyG8zZV— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
It’s official. S/O to #DFW’s own @JohnLanz7 for signing today!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/K78aexZOJ5— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
#HTown’s @_UniquelyGifted is #TCU bound!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/sFIRRgZCkD— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
Another monster in the #FrogTrenches! Congrats, @OchaunDevon!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/WUvhpus564— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
The first NLI is in! It’s #SGP ➡️ #TCU for @Esteban_avila27!#CarterBoys18 pic.twitter.com/ExmBUnGMNS— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 20, 2017
SMU Mustangs
Coming soon...
UTSA Roadrunners
Coming soon...
Texas State Bobcats
Coming soon...
North Texas Mean Green
Coming soon...
UTEP Miners
Coming soon...
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs