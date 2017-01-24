Jones hits 3 with 1.8 left, UT beats OU 84-83

Jan 23, 2017; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones (1) reacts after making a go-ahead 3 point basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Frank Erwin Center. The Longhorns won 84-83. (Photo: Brendan Maloney, Brendan Maloney)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones had no idea how far behind the 3-point line he was stationed as he released the shot. But he knew this: far enough to avoid interference.

Jones made a 25-foot basket with 1.8 second remaining, and Texas pulled off a miraculous 84-83 win over Oklahoma Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The 6-foot-4 freshman, guarded tightly by 6-foot-7 Kristian Doolittle, launched his attempt from about four feet behind the line with.

"I just knew I had enough space away from him to he couldn't touch the shot," Jones said. "When it left my hand, it felt really good."

The Sooners (8-11, 2-6 Big 12) led by five points after a 7-0 push, but Eric Davis Jr. made a 3-pointer for Texas (8-12, 2-6) with 11.5 seconds left. Oklahoma's Kameron McGusty missed two free throws before Jones hit the winner.

"He had some arc on the ball," Doolittle said. "I thought I was there on the release. Congrats to him. I know he's gonna cherish this for a long time."

Senior Shaq Cleare led Texas with a career-best 23 points. Davis scored 18, and Jones added 16. He converted all three of his 3-point shots, grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals.

Texas coach Shaka Smart appreciates Jones' confidence.

"He knows he's good," Smart said. "We need that."

