Jefferson lifts Texas Southern over Alabama A&M 74-64

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Demontrae Jefferson scored 23 points shooting 6 for 9 and made all nine of his fouls shots and Zach Lofton scored 15 points and Texas Southern beat Alabama A&M 74-64 on Monday for its fourth straight win.
Texas Southern (18-11, 14-2 Southwestern Athletic) never trailed. De'Ederick Petty buried a 3 for Alabama A&M and brought the Bulldogs to within 17-15 with 11:19 left before halftime, but the Tigers went on to outscore them 24-15 and led 41-30 at halftime.
Jefferson, Lofton and Kevin Scott combined for 9 for 15 shooting with each going 3 for 5 before intermission. Scott finished with 13 points.
The Bulldogs rallied and closed to 56-53 on Quinterian McConico's layup with 11:25 to play but never got closer. McConico led Alabama A&M (2-25, 2-14) with 18 points shooting 9 for 14 and Petty added 17 points.
The Tigers stayed in first place a game ahead of Alcorn State (13-3) and the two teams square off in Houston on Friday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs