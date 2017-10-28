Iowa State knocks off No. 4 TCU 14-7, joins leaders in Big 12

Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler (18) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP)

The Iowa State Cyclones have issued a warning to the Big 12.

Look out.

Iowa State (6-2, 4-1) knocked off No. 4 TCU (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday in Ames, Iowa, sending the Big 12 standings into some confusion at the top with a month left in the season. It's the second top-five upset in October for the Cyclones.

Four teams (Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State) are atop the Big 12 standings with one loss apiece. The Sooners face Texas Tech on Saturday night.

The Cyclones have now beaten TCU and Oklahoma among the lead quartet, and they face Oklahoma State in two weeks (after visiting West Virginia next week).

Unheralded senior quarterback Kyle Kempt led two touchdown drives, and the Cyclones defense made stops throughout the game. The Cyclones are allowing fewer than 14 points a game in league games.

Marcel Spears intercepted a Kenny Hill pass with 1:16 left to seal it for the Cyclones (6-2, 4-1 Big 12), who forced a pair of turnovers in the red zone in the second half in winning their fourth consecutive game.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell triggers a $500,000 bonus for winning at least six regular-season games.

TCU's points came on a 94-yard kickoff return by KeVontae Turpin to open the second half.

The Horned Frogs can still make an argument for a playoff spot — if they win out. But that’ll be a tall order with a trip to Oklahoma on tap for Nov. 11 after next week’s home game against a dangerous Texas team.

