Houston to host 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship

The College Football Playoff announced Wednesday that Houston will host the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2024.

“Having hosted a Super Bowl and a World Series this year alone, and NCAA basketball playoffs and championships in recent years, Houston and Harris County are now uniquely prepared to play host to one of the nation’s most exciting and closely watched sports events – the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship,” said Harris County Judge Emmett. “So thank you to all the people who helped make this possible, and let the countdown to 2024 begin!”

There are an anticipated 72,015 fans expected to attend the College Football Playoff National Championship, which will be held at NRG Stadium January 8, 2024.

“It is a very exciting day for everyone in our community,” said Janis Burke, chief executive officer for the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority. “This was truly a team effort, and we could not have secured this bid without the support of Harris County, the City of Houston, NRG Stadium and Houston First. We are looking forward to welcoming college football’s finest in 2024.”

“There is no better city than Houston to host the 2024 CFP. Our world-class venues, hotels, restaurants, and citizens are ready to welcome fans from around the country for this premiere sporting event,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston.

“Houston is one of the most venue-rich cities in the country with a great, modern stadium, multiple convention centers/arenas and a downtown park that will make for a terrific festival setting for our attendees,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP. “The community has demonstrated its mettle for college sports by hosting two outstanding Final Fours and very successful Super Bowls.”

The CFP postseason determines the national champion of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football in the United States.

This will be the tenth national championship game of the CFP era. The first game was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January 12, 2015.

