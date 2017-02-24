Houston Baptist makes up 20 points to edge McNeese St. 81-79

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Atif Russell scored 14 points, five Houston Baptist players reached double figures and the Huskies made up a 20-point deficit to clip McNeese State 81-79 on Thursday night and push a winning streak to six in a row.
Asa Cantwell added 12 points, Alex Fountain tossed in 11, while Josh Ibarra and Colter Lasher had 10 each. Reveal Chukwujekwu just missed his fifth double-double in the last six games with eight points and nine boards.
McNeese State took a 64-44 lead when Stephen Ugochukwu dunked after grabbing an offensive rebound with 12:45 to play. Ibarra drove for a layup on the other end to make an innocuous start to Houston Baptist's roaring comeback.
Fountain nailed a 3-pointer as the Huskies (14-12, 9-6 Southland) closed to 79-74 with a tick under three minutes left, and Braxton Bonds followed with two free throws to make it 79-76.
Cantwell's trey with 1:11 left tied it at 79 and Lasher's jumper with 13 seconds left gave Houston Baptist the winning points. Both baskets came after McNeese turnovers.
McNeese missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Kalob Ledoux led the Cowboys (7-19, 4-11) with 22 points on six 3-pointers.
