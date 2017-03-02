Houston Baptist extends streak, ends Islanders' run

HOUSTON (AP) - Colter Lasher scored 28 points and Houston Baptist defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 94-80 on Wednesday night in a matchup of the Southland Conference's two hottest teams.
Artif Russell scored a career-high 24 points and Reveal Chukwujekwu added a career-tying 23 with 12 rebounds and five assists for the Huskies (16-12, 11-6 Southland), who won their eighth straight while ending a nine-game winning streak for the Islanders (18-10, 11-6). The Islanders fell one win short of tying the program record for consecutive victories.
The victory lifted the Huskies into a third-place tie with the Islanders behind New Orleans (12-4) and Stephen F. Austin (11-5).
Rashawn Thomas scored 24 points with nine rebounds, Ehab Amin added 21 points and Joseph Kilgore 19 for the Islanders.
Houston Baptist led 39-30 at halftime but the Islanders were within a point with 14 minutes left. A 19-9 run with eight points from Russell made it 68-57 and the Islanders only got as close as nine after that.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs