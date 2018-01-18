Houston a finalist to host Women's Final Four for 2021-24

A general view of the American Airlines Center prior to the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs during the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four in Dallas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Photo: Ron Jenkins, 2017 Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — A blend of past and potential first-time host cities have been chosen as finalists to be considered as future hosts for the NCAA Women’s Final Four from 2021- 2024.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee identified eight cities that will be under consideration to host during the four-year period. Those cities include Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Missouri; Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio.

“We were encouraged by the number and quality of potential host cities for the Women’s Final Four,” said Rhonda Lundin Bennett, chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator at the University of Nevada. “The Women’s Final Four selection process will ultimately identify those cities that have the enthusiasm and energy to continue to build the legacy of one of America’s premier women’s sporting events.”

Next steps include finalist cities submitting final bids by April 27, 2018; NCAA committee and staff conducting site visits to cities in July and August, 2018; finalist cities having a final in person presentation to members of the committee the week of Sept. 17-21, 2018; formal recommendation and final approval of sites by the Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee and announcement of Women’s Final Four hosts for the years 2021-24 taking place in early Oct. 2018.

In terms of past Women’s Final Four hosting experience for the eight finalist cities, Cleveland (2007), Dallas (2017), Indianapolis (2005, 2011 and 2016), Kansas City (1998); Minneapolis (1995), Nashville (2014) and San Antonio (2002 and 2010) have hosted previously. Houston is vying to host for the first time.

The 2018 Women’s Final Four is being hosted at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on March 30 and April 1. Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, will host in 2019 (April 5 and 7), while the event is scheduled to be held April 3 and 5, 2020, in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.

© 2018 KHOU-TV