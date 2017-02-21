Hamilton, Bellinger lead PVAMU past UAPB, 73-55

HOUSTON (AP) — Zachary Hamilton and Tevin Bellinger scored 23 points apiece and Prairie View A&M overcame a poor-shooting night to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-55 on Monday.
Bellinger has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games. Hamilton hit 10 of 11 free throws, made three 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds.
A 3 by Ghiavonni Robinson with 13:13 remaining put UAPB up 45-44 but the Golden Lions made just 2 of 11 from the field from there as Prairie View (10-18, 7-7 Southwestern Conference) pulled away. The Panthers scored seven of the next nine points — all of which were free throws — and led the rest of the way. Marquise Cunningham's jumper with 7:47 left pulled Pine Bluff within five, but PVAMU made six of nine second-half field goals during an 18-5 game-closing run.
Deshon Bayless led UAPB (7-22, 6-9) with 15 points.
Prairie View shot just 38 percent from the field, while the Golden Lions made 43 percent, but scored 25 points off 22 UAPB turnovers and hit a season-high tying 26 free throws on 38 attempts.
The Panthers are in a three-way tie with Grambling and Jackson State for fourth in the conference standings. The top-four seeds host a first-round game in the SWAC Tournament on March 7.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
