Former BYU coach LaVell Edwards dies at the age of 86

LaVell Edwards. Photo: Getty Images

LaVell Edwards , who coached Brigham Young for 29 seasons and led the Cougars to a national title in 1984, died Thursday at the age of 86, according to multiple reports.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame , Edwards oversaw the rise of BYU to national prominence behind a passing offense during an era when most schools relied on running games. The system was led by future NFL quarterbacks Gifford Nielson, Jim McMahon , Marc Wilson, Steve Young, Robbie Bosco and Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer .

He retired from coaching after the 2000 season with a 257-101-3 record, including a 13-0 record in 1984 capped by a Holiday Bowl defeat of Michigan. Its the last national championship won by a team outside the Power 5 conferences.