Evans scores with 1.9 left in OT; Rice beats Southern Miss

Feb 23, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Rice Owls guard Marcus Evans (middle) is congratulated by teammates following Rice's 72-71 overtime win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Tudor Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

HOUSTON (AP) - Egor Koulechov scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Marcus Evans made a layup with 1.9 seconds left in overtime to lift Rice to a 72-71 victory over Southern Mississippi on Thursday night.

Quinton Campbell and Kevin Holland each made jumpers as Southern Miss opened the extra period on a 4-1 spurt for a 71-68 lead. Koulechov's layup pulled the Owls to 71-70 with 2:27 to play. Rice missed four field goal attempts, and Campbell and Cortez Edwards each missed 3s before Evans scored the game winner.

Rice (19-9, 9-6 Conference USA) has won six of its last seven, and has nine conference wins for the first time since the 2004-05 season when it won 12 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Campbell scored 18 point to lead Southern Miss (8-20, 5-11), which trailed by 18 with 14 minutes left. The Golden Eagles closed on a 17-7 run, capped by Edwards' jumper with 35 seconds left to tie it at 67 and force overtime.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.