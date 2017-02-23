Dotson's 25 points lift as UH rallies past UConn, 75-70

Feb 22, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Damyean Dotson (21) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at Hofheinz Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) - Damyean Dotson had 25 points and nine rebounds and Houston used a big run to start the second half to rally for a 75-70 win over UConn Wednesday night.

Rob Gray added 16 points for Houston (19-8, 10-5 American), which shot 34 percent. Devin Davis had 11 points, and Kyle Meyer had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, which hit 9 for 10 from the free throw line in the final minute.

Jalen Adams had 18 points, Vance Jackson added 16 points and Rodney Purvis had 11 points for UConn (14-13, 9-6), which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. The Huskies shot 39 percent but hit 9 of 29 in the second half.

Trailing by five, UConn coach Kevin Ollie earned a technical with 50 seconds left. Dotson hit the two free throws to push the lead to seven.

The Huskies could get no closer than five the rest of the way.

