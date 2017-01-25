Dotson scores 20, UH downs Tulane 65-51

HOUSTON (AP) - Damyean Dotson scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his 16th career 20-point game and Houston used a big first half to beat a struggling Tulane 65-51 on Tuesday night to end a three-game skid.
Tulane shot a season-low 18 of 59 from the floor (30.5 percent) while the Cougars (14-7, 5-4 American) shot 40 percent and outrebounded the Green Wave 44-37.
Wes VanBeck's 3-pointer put Houston up for good 9-7 and the Cougars led 31-16 at halftime behind Dotson's 11 points, shooting 44.4 percent from the floor to Tulane's 22 percent. The Green Wave made just 1 of 10 3-pointers in the half.
Rob Gray Jr. hit a jumper and a layup to spark a 9-3 run for a 51-34 second-half lead and Houston led by 20 with 2:34 to go.
Gray had 12 points with four assists and Armoni Brooks and VanBeck added 11 apiece for Houston.
Malik Morgan scored 13 for Tulane (4-16, 1-7), which has lost four straight.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs