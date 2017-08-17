Defense, not QB, will determine Sumlin's fate at Texas A&M

Jul 12, 2017; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin speaks to media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Winfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Adam Hagy, Adam Hagy)

The three-man battle at quarterback taking place among senior Jake Hubenak, redshirt freshman Nick Starkel and true freshman Kellen Mond will draw the headlines, but it's not the most important piece of the Texas A&M puzzle in 2017. Defense is.

Texas A&M defensive coordinator John Chavis makes $1,558,000 -- the highest salary among all FBS assistant coaches according to

the USA Today assistant coaching salary database. That investment didn't go as planned in 2016 as the Aggies gave up 441.8 yards per game and, during the November swoon, a whopping 6.06 yards per play.

Part of that had to do with the nagging ankle injury suffered by star defensive end and eventual top overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett, but Texas A&M is far too talented to be that reliant on one player.

