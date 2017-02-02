Davis 3-pointer helps Texas to victory over Texas Tech

Feb 1, 2017; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jacob Young (3) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Devon Thomas (2) during the second half at the Frank Erwin. The Longhorns won 62-58. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brendan Maloney, Brendan Maloney)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Eric Davis Jr. scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer from the right corner with 28.8 seconds remaining and Texas beat Texas Tech 62-58 on Wednesday night.

Texas (9-13, 3-6 Big 12) has not lost to Tech in Austin since 1996, a span of 21 victories.

Jarrett Allen led Texas with 19 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Jones added 11, including a free throw with six seconds left that secured the victory, and seven assists.

Keenan Evans led the Red Raiders with 15 points. Anthony Livingston scored 14, Niem Stevenson added 12 and Zach Smith grabbed 13 rebounds. Tech (15-7, 3-6) fell to 0-5 in Big 12 road games.

Livingston made one of two free throws to tie the game at 58 with 53.7 seconds after Davis gave Texas the lead with a driving layup.



