Chukwujekwu's late 3 sparks Houston Baptist over Nicholls

HOUSTON (AP) - Reveal Chukwujekwu grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left, to lead Houston Baptist over Nicholls 83-80 on Thursday night.
Chukwujekwu's layup tied it at 78 with 1:22 to play, and Jalen Weber forced a turnover on the Colonels' next possession. Chukwujekwu hit a 3 to make it 81-78. Nicholls missed two 3-pointers before Ja'Dante' Frye's layup pulled the Colonels to 81-80 with two seconds left. Braxton Bonds made two free throws, and Colter Lasher forced a Nicholls' turnover to end it.
Bonds and Josh Ibarra added 12 points for Houston Baptist (8-11, 4-5 Southland). Lasher finished with 11 points.
Frye and Johnathan Bell scored 21 points apiece to lead Nicholls (10-11, 3-5).
Alex Fountain's dunk gave the Huskies their largest lead, 71-60, midway through the second half. Nicholls used an 18-5 run, capped by Jahvaughn Powell's 3-pointer, to take a 78-76 lead with two minutes remaining.
