Carter scores 24, No. 9 WVU beats Texas Tech 83-74 in 2 OTs

Texas Tech guard Niem Stevenson (10) drives to the basket while being defended by West Virginia guard Tarik Phillip (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. (Photo: AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter scored a season-high 24 points to lead No. 9 West Virginia to an 83-74 victory in double-overtime over Texas Tech on Saturday.

West Virginia (21-6, 9-5 Big 12) let a late lead slip away and was forced to play overtime for the second straight game.

Against Texas Tech, West Virginia saw a seven-point lead slip down the stretch.

Unlike a debilitating loss at No. 3 Kansas on Monday, West Virginia got the momentum back eventually with some help from Texas Tech, which went scoreless for more than 4 minutes spanning both overtimes.

Carter scored a quick layup in the second overtime and West Virginia outscored Texas Tech 13-4 in the period.

Elijah Macon added a season-high 17 points for West Virginia. Tarik Phillip had 15 points and Daxter Miles Jr. scored 11.

Keenan Evans tied a career high with 28 points for Texas Tech (17-10, 5-9). Niem Stevenson added 17 points but had none after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had a chance to cap off a huge week after beating No. 4 Baylor on Monday. Instead, Texas Tech still doesn't have a road win over a ranked team to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Red Raiders slipped to 1-7 in road contests.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers won their first overtime game in four tries this season. They blew a 14-point lead in the final three minutes of regulation before losing in overtime at Kansas. This win has to give them a small sense of relief.

UP NEXT:

Texas Tech hosts Iowa State on Monday

West Virginia hosts Texas on Monday.

