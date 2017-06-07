Bob Stoops to retire after 18 seasons with OU

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Bachman, 2017 Getty Images)

Legendary coach Bob Stoops, 56, will retire after 18 seasons leading the Oklahoma Sooners and is prepared to inform his team on Wednesday, according to The Oklahoman and the coach himself.

Stoops has compiled a 190-48 record during his career which included one national championship and 10 Big 12 titles. He is the school's all-time winningest coach, passing both Barry Switzer and Bud Wilkins, who each won three national titles during their careers in Norman.

Stoops was hired in 1999 after serving as defensive coordinator at Florida under Steve Spurrier. He previously was an assistant at Kansas State under Bill Snyder.

The paper reports that, while Stoops plans to remain with the university, 33-year-old offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over and lead the team this season.

"Bob got to do it in his way," a source told The Oklahoman. "Doesn't get any better than that."





