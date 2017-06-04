Big inning helps Sam Houston State eliminate Arizona 9-3

SHSU Logo (Photo: SHSU)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Andrew Fregia drove in three runs and Sam Houston State beat Arizona again at the Lubbock Regional, this time a 9-3 win Sunday that ended the season for the Wildcats.



Fregia put Sam Houston State (42-21) ahead to stay with an RBI single in the first. He added a two-run double during the Bearkats' eight-run outburst in the second, when Bryce Johnson also had a two-run single.



The Bearkats, who also beat Arizona on Friday, moved on to play Texas Tech on Sunday night. They need to beat the host Red Raiders twice to advance to a Super Regional.



Louis Boyd hit his only homer of the season in the ninth inning for Arizona (38-21), which last season made its 17th College World Series appearance.



Hayden Wesneski (10-2) allowed only one run while working the last six innings for Sam Houston State.



Arizona starter Cody Deason (5-3) allowed seven runs while facing only 12 batters over 1 2/3 innings.

