Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey tearfully apologizes for choice of words

Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey held a press conference in Waco today to address comments she made several weeks ago.

The press conference began with 35 seconds of silence, as an emotional Mulkey worked to compose herself. She then got straight to the point.

"I'm sorry for the choice of words," Mulkey said.

Last week, Mulkey responded to questions about acts of sexual and physical abuse committed by Baylor athletes. She said she was "tired of hearing about it" and to "move on, find another story to write."

She also said that if Baylor fans were told by others that they will never send their daughters to Baylor, they should "knock them right in the face.''

Today, she said she regrets those comments.

"Those of you who know me know I'm an emotional person.... it was an emotional moment. I guess you could say it got the best of me because I really do love this place."

Mulkey said the university is working to ensure the mistakes they made are not repeated.

"Awful things happen here, guys. We failed victims here. But I'm encouraged every day because I see what's taking place to fix it."

Perhaps the most poignant moment was Mulkey's comment about the subjects of that past abuse.

"My heart goes on to victims. How could it not? I'm a woman. I have a daughter. I'm responsible for how many in that locker room? In fact, I'm angry that we failed those women."

In stark contrast, former Baylor football coach Art Briles sent out an open letter today denying he had any knowledge of the assaults at Baylor.

