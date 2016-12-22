As Texas' success dwindled, alcohol sales spiked massively

Texas began alcohol sales at home football games in 2015, but the Longhorns fans increased their purchasing by 70 percent year-over-year in 2016.
A school report on the alcohol sales from the home football season was released this week and obtained by the Austin American-Statesman. The increase in alcohol sales -- which generated $3.1 million in revenue for Texas -- netted about $1.3 million for the athletic department as part of its contract with the distributors.
The uptick in sales also came at a time where the Longhorns saw a decline in wins, and ultimately the dismissal of Charlie Strong as head coach after a 5-7 regular season.
