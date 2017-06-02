Arrested ULL players get chance to clear their records

FILE PHOTO: Dec 21, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Justyn Shackleford (80) can't catch a pass while defended by Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns cornerback Simeon Thomas (2) during the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. (Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports, Chuck Cook)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — More than a dozen Louisiana-Lafayette football players suspended from the team after felony theft arrests in late April could have the charges dropped by completing a pre-trial diversion program.

District Attorney Keith Stutes said the players implicated in the dorm-room theft of items worth about $2,400 qualified for the diversion program because they don't have significant prior records.

"The fact that they're football players is not a factor," Stutes told The Associated Press by phone Friday night, saying that he would have favored pre-trial diversion for anyone with a similar prior record booked with similar charges.

"Without significant prior criminal involvement, I believe in the opportunity for redemption and to not have scar on their records for the rest of their lives," Stutes said.

The diversion program entails classes, drug screening, six months' probation and possibly community service.

The 13 players suspended were tight end Matthew Barnes, defensive ends Joe Dillon and Jarvis Jeffries, offensive linemen Robert Hunt and D'Aquin Withrow, linebacker Terik Miller, defensive backs Denarius Howard, Damar'ren Mitchell, Simeon Thomas and Levarious Varnado, defensive tackle LaDarrius Kidd and running backs Trey Ragas and Jordan Wright.

"We are relieved that this issue is nearing closure," said Ragin Cajuns coach Mark Hudspeth, whose team has played in five bowl games in six seasons. "These young men have learned and will continue to learn from this tremendous life lesson. We will continue to be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course."

The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off a season that included a bid to the New Orleans Bowl, in which ULL lost to Southern Miss.

The players' participation in pre-trial diversion was first reported by The Daily Advertiser of Lafayette.

Police have said the players cooperated with their investigation and stolen items were recovered.

Stutes says the 13 players initially booked with felonies are now formally charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief, a charge which will be dropped after formal completion of the diversion program. Stutes says two other players booked only with misdemeanors in the case also are eligible for the program and are expected to enroll within the next week.

