Arkansas football to wear Cowboys replica jerseys

DALLAS - The Arkansas football team will have a familiar look when they take the field against Texas A&M Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

They’ll be in Cowboys replica jerseys, as they’re calling them, in Razorback red.

The jerseys pay homage to Cowboys owner, former Razorback football player and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Jones.

Jones, who played running back at Arkansas and was a co-captain of the 1964 national championship team, got emotional when talking about the uniform tribute.

“I don’t know that I’ve had anything happen to me as meaningful as I have this gesture,” Jones said in a video posted to social media by Arkansas Football. “At my age, if I put this thing on, I might run the ball a little bit out there.”

The look is modeled after the Cowboys’ classic blue uniforms, and includes the same block lettering, logo on the sleeve and triple-stripe on the helmet and pants.

Jones, who played for Arkansas from 1962-1964, has maintained a relationship with his alma mater. In 2015, he donated $10.65 million to the university to fund an athletic support center.

AT&T Stadium has hosted the Arkansas-A&M game since 2014.

