A&M women's basketball team, other Aggies safe in Spain

The Texas A&M women's basketball team is in Spain for a 10-day trip but they are safe, according to the athletic department.

Texas A&M Athletics posted the following message Thursday on Twitter:

"All individuals with the group are safe and accounted for. The Department of Athletics is in contact with the team and the organizers of the tour. The safety and security of our student-athletes and the entire travel party is our highest priority."

The women's basketball team also posted on Twitter saying, “We have been overwhelmed by the hospitality and warmth with which we have been welcomed by the people of Spain. Our thoughts and prayers are with the gracious, hospitable, friendly people of Spain and all affected by Thursday’s tragedy.”

It wasn't clear whether the team was in Barcelona when terrorists drove into a crowd, killing 13 people and injuring 80.

Aggie and Houston resident Jason Zimmermann is in Barcelona and says he heard the commotion.

"We're okay for now. We were pretty close to where the van ran into people. What sounded very much like gunshots happened very close to us," Zimmermann posted.

Houstonian Ryan Emmons, Texas A&M Class of 2013, also posted on Twitter that he was near the attack and heard several shots fired.

"I'm almost certain there was a guy with a gun about a block away, and everyone started running way. We just kept running," wrote Emmons on Twitter. "Police just told us to run, so we did. I think we are safe for now," he said.

Emmons said he won't let these attacks stop him from seeing the world.

