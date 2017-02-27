Alabama A&M snaps 11-game losing streak with win over Prairie View

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) - De'Ederick Petty tallied 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Quinterian McConico and Alabama A&M added 15 points and 12 boards, and Alabama A&M snapped an 11-game losing streak with an 87-74 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.
Adrian Edwards totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Alabama A&M (2-24, 2-13 Southwestern Athletic), who led by as many as 22 points late in the second half.
Prairie View A&M (10-19, 7-8) led 14-11 with 11:52 left in the first half on Troy Thompson's 3-pointer, but Edwards hit a pair of free throws for Alabama A&M, and Petty followed up with a 3 to put the Bulldogs ahead for good.
Tevin Bellinger led the Panthers with 19 points, and Thompson made four 3s and finished with 17 points.
Alabama A&M, which ranks 349 of 351 Division-I teams in scoring at 60.9 per game, made 26 of 51 from the field (51 percent) and 9 of 16 from beyond the arc, outrebounding the Panthers 48-25.
