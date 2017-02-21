Clemson athletics staff member found dead

Bert Henderson, 60

Anderson County, SC (WLTX, Greenville News, WSPA) - Anderson County deputies say a member of Clemson's athletics staff who'd been reported as missing has been found dead.

CBS affiliate WSPA-TV reports the body of 60-year-old Bert Henderson was found on his property Tuesday morning. They did not immediately say how he died, but said a death investigation was underway.

Henderson was reported missing Monday evening from his home in Easley. According to clemsontigers.com, Henderson is associate athletic director of planned giving at Clemson, and his Clemson career began in 1978 as an athletic trainer.

The school said Henderson did not come to work Monday morning, and after trying unsuccessfully to reach him by phone, members of the Clemson staff contacted a family friend. When they could not locate Bert, law enforcement officials were notified.

The school issued a statement on Twitter saying, "it is with a heavy heart we pass along that Bert Henderson was found dead this morning. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

