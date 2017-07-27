Chicago hospitals see spike in births 9 months after Cubs' World Series win

Meet the youngest crop of Chicago Cubs fans, all born about nine months after the team's historic World Series win -- you do the math. (Photo: CBS)

Meet the youngest crop of Chicago Cubs fans, all born about nine months after the team's historic World Series win -- you do the math.

Hospitals in Chicago are recording a surge in the number of births and the babies are being called Chicago's "World Series Babies." They could be given names like Ivey, Clarke and maybe even Wrigley.

Natalie and Joe Pelnar say they have the Cubs to thank for getting pregnant. They welcomed their baby boy Addison last week, named for the street outside Wrigley Field.

"We literally found out the day after the Cubs won the World Series we were pregnant. So it was like, we had two things to celebrate," Natalie said.

These babies were born at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, less than a mile from the team's legendary home.

The Cubs' mascot, Clark, visited the newborns with the commissioner's trophy and the World Series ring.

Tap/click here to read more on CBSNews.com

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.