Chargers fire Mike McCoy after four seasons

San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy reacts during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. (Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

The San Diego Chargers are making at least one big change in 2017.

Mike McCoy was fired Sunday as coach, the team announced in a release.

“Mike McCoy is a man of high character, and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers,” Chargers president of football Operations John Spanos said in a release. “The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.”

McCoy compiled a 27-37 record in four seasons with the Chargers. He went 9-7 in each of his first two years, but San Diego fell to 4-12 and 5-11 in the last two seasons amid an unfortunate run of injuries and consistent speculation about the franchise's potential relocation to Los Angeles.

The Chargers still have until Jan. 15 to exercise their option to move to Los Angeles.