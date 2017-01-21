Central Michigan's Keene first to score 50 points since 2013

Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene has been sensational this season. (Photo: Robin Scholz, AP)

Central Michigan guard Marcus Keene has garnered national attention this season as the nation's leading scorer. At 5-9, it's how he scores at will that makes his performances so impressive. Earlier this season, he was on pace to average 30 points a game (and he's still close to doing so, averaging 28.7 ppg entering Saturday). That feat hasn't been done since Long Island's Charles Jones averaged 30.1 points in the 1996-97 season.

The Chippewas (12-7, 2-4) lost three consecutive games in Mid-American Conference play, taking away some of the spotlight on Keene as his averages dipped.

Consider the spotlight back on Keene, who erupted for 50 points on 10 three-pointers in CMU's 101-92 win against Miami-Ohio. That's the most by any player this season. The previous best was Kentucky guard Malik Monk, who had 47 points against North Carolina.

Keene went 15 of 23 from the floor and added four assists and three steals in the victory.

The last player in a Division I game to score 50 points was South Dakota State’s Nate Wolters (53 points) vs. IPFW in 2013.

On GameDay, I said CMU's Marcus Keene would be the day's top scorer. Keene had 50 points v. Miami. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/JkXg8aNnfY — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 21, 2017

