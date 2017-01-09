Carli Lloyd named Best FIFA Women's Player of 2016

U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd was named Best FIFA Women's Player of 2016 at a ceremony in Zurich on Monday.

Lloyd beat Brazil's Marta and Germany's Melanie Behringer for the honor. Lloyd was 2015 FIFA Women's World Player of the Year, when she led the Americans to the Women's World Cup trophy. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

In 2016, Lloyd scored 17 goals and had 11 assists in 21 games. The U.S. women failed to finish on the podium, falling to Sweden in the quarterfinals on penalties.

Against Thailand in September, Lloyd collected her seventh international hat trick and had four assists. She's the first U.S. player to have three goals and four assists in a single match for the women's national team.

Monday's winner was selected by captains and head coaches of women's national teams along with votes from fans and media.

Behringer led Germany to the gold medal at the Rio Olympics. She retired from international competition with 123 caps after scoring a tournament-leading five goals.