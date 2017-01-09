Carli Lloyd named Best FIFA Women's Player of 2016

U.S. midfielder
Lloyd beat Brazil's Marta and Germany's
In 2016, Lloyd scored 17 goals and had 11 assists in 21 games. The U.S. women failed to finish on the podium, falling to Sweden in the quarterfinals on penalties.
Against Thailand in September, Lloyd collected her seventh international hat trick and had four assists. She's the first U.S. player to have three goals and four assists in a single match for the women's national team.
Monday's winner was selected by captains and head coaches of women's national teams along with votes from fans and media.
Behringer led Germany to the gold medal at the Rio Olympics. She retired from international competition with 123 caps after scoring a tournament-leading five goals.
Marta, 30, has won Player of the Year a record five consecutive times in her career. Her Brazilian national team lost the bronze medal match to
